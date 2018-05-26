FEPA starts monitoring of ambient air quality in Islamabad

Mohammad Arshad

The Federal Environmental Protection Agency has started to regular monitoring of ambient air quality in Islamabad. Good news for the residents of Islamabad is that they are breathing healthy air now days. Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, Islamabad has started monitoring of ambient air quality for the public awareness on daily basis.

This data will not only provide the awareness to the public who are sensitive to dust and air pollutants but will also help the agency for identification of causes of bad air quality in the capital city. Initial trials of air quality monitoring of industrial areas in I-9, I10 and Kahuta triangle was done.

That monitoring revealed that the air quality in the winter was more severe in areas where the flow of traffic was high and more industries were located. Now regular monitoring has been started to obtain the representative ambient air quality data from the fixed air quality monitoring station located at Pak-EPA premises in sector H-8/2.

Air quality data recorded on 23rd May, 2018 revealed that all the parameters are within permissible limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS). The 24 hour average of NO2 was 16.03 µg/m3 and SO2 was 8.48 µg/m3 against the NEQS of 80 and 120 µg/m3.

Concentration of Particulate Matter of size 2.5 microns was 13.86 µg/m3 against 35 µg/m3 standard. One of the major factors of having healthy air in the Islamabad in these days is less traffic load on the roads due to the holidays in all schools and less mobilization of the people due to month of Ramadan.

It can be concluded that anthropogenic activities play vital role in air quality of any urban centre. So the ambient air quality of Islamabad is healthier today. It s pertinent to mention that due to power fluctuation / failure the data from 0010 – 0800 could not be recorded.