Femke Bol of the Netherlands and Matthew Hudson-Smith of England won the 400m race golds at the ongoing European Athletics Championships in Germany.

With a Bronze medal in the World Athletics Championships and silver at the Commonwealth Games under his belt, Matthew Hudson-Smith completed a full set of major championship medals in a month after successfully defending his title in Munich.

A clear leader from the start, he entered the home straight with an unassailable lead, crossing the line in 44.53 to take the win by half a second, becoming the third man to win back-to-back titles in the event.

It looked to be a 1-2 for Britain with Alex Haydock-Wilson in second only for European U23 champion Ricky Petrucciani to charge past in the closing stage to finish runner-up in 45.03.

Haydock-Wilson then fought off 2016 bronze medallist Liemarvin Bonevacia by 0.008s- 45.161 to 45.169- to take Bronze.

On the women’s side of the same event, Femke Bol completed one-half of the 400m European Championships supremacy by winning the flat event.

The world 400m hurdles silver medallist behind Sydney McLaughlin at World Championships a month ago, Bol turned on the afterburners in the final 100m to finish half a second clear in 49.44s, a new Dutch record.

Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland managed to hold on for a Silver with a time of 49.94 while Anna Kielbianska crossed the line third in 50.29 to take home the Bronze.

Bol now turns her attention to the semifinals of the 400m hurdles as she looks to complete the unpredicted double at this year’s competition.