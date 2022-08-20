Femke Bol raced to the 400m hurdles Gold to complete the unprecedented sweep of the distance at the European Athletics Championships at Olympiastadion in Munich.

Having already won the Gold in the 400m flat race, the Dutchwoman got home in 52.67s to set a new championships record ahead of Ukraine pair Viktoriya Tkachuk (54.30) and Anna Ryzhykova (54.80).

The gold rush for Femke Bol at the European Athletics Championships may continue as she will look to add a third in the 4x400m final today with her training partner Lieke Klaver at her side.

Meanwhile, Norway’s Olympic champion and world record-holder Karsten Warholm eased to 400m hurdles gold to retain his title in the men’s event with a time of 47.12s.

Wilfried Happio of France took the silver with a time of 48.56 while Yasmani Copello of Turkey took Bronze with 48.78.

The surprises came in the women’s final of the 200m sprint where Dina Asher-Smith, the favourite to retain her title, was beaten to it by Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland.

Kambundji, who missed out on the 100m gold by five-thousandths of a second, finished with a time of 22.32s with Asher-Smith finishing in 22.43s for silver. The pair was followed by Ida Karstoft of Denmark who took the last podium place with 22.72s.

Britain’s Zharnel Hughes gave his country something to cheer about in the men’s 200m sprint adding the gold with a season-best time of 20.07 to go with his silver in the 100m.

His compatriot Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished second with a time of 20.17 ahead of Filippo Tortu of Italy.