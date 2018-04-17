Feminism a myth and reality

Fareeha Khan

TO believe in equality or equity in terms of rights for women is feminism. There are certain myths that baffle the common people and that threaten to pose a menace to the movement in many ways. One thing that needs to be clarified is that feminism was a reactionary movement against male domination, injustice, inequality, harassment and lack of equal opportunities for women. It commenced in the 1960s and the first wave was restricted to protesting against workplace discrimination, to convince the society to provide equal work opportunities to women by eliminating discriminatory laws. This movement was spontaneous so everything happened experimentally. The laws were promulgated but were never implemented. Low wages of women compared to their male counterparts posed another threat to their workplace survival. Though a lot of water has flown from under the bridges since then, yet the women still face bias, taboo, stigma and maltreatment. There are certain myths that exist regarding the feminist movement, the figment of imagination, even the most enlightened believe in.

It is mere fabrication that all feminists are radical misandrist. They hate men and the institution of family. The truth is that feminism is a movement with adherents belonging to diverse cultures and the doctrine in striving for equality and equity for women. The followers of this movement may belong to dissimilar backgrounds, divergent cultures; different socio-economic classes yet the cause of women’s rights weaves them together through the thread of compassion and empathy. They may have difference of opinion or different sexual orientation but they are unanimous in raising their voice against inequality and encroachment of women’s rights. It has nothing to do with hatred against men. Another myth surrounding feminism is feminists not being feminine. This movement, primarily, focuses on propagation of choice of free will and not on limiting any expression. It is their choice to manifest themselves as feminine or not and no one only they themselves can decide upon it. To be conveniently traditional feminine or untraditionally womanish depends upon their own choice. Feminism does not suggest debilitation of any kind. It involves respecting choices, freedom of will and freedom of expression.

An illusion circumscribing the scope of feminists is the parable that women have achieved whatever they wanted to achieve through this movement and now having achieved their goal they should focus more on other things than this futile movement. Most of the women in most parts of the world are still vulnerable and prone to callousness of others. They are still regarded inferior to their male counterparts and still they are under waged. The work environment is not conducive to mothers. The prolonged work hours, disharmonious unjust division of labour and unjustified bias makes their position vulnerable. Their marginalization in the society is really thought provoking and had it not been for the feminists their cause might have been relegated to the darker arenas of non-existence. Feminism had never been so much relevant as it is today. The illusion about feminism is disparaging and debunking. It is high time everyone should realize that we cannot live in feminist utopia and pretend that today’s woman is financially, emotionally and socially self-sufficient. The single woman in our society is an anathema. Even in today’s world woman is looked at more a mere object.

The illusory deception that blinds the critics of feminism is the fact that it is the figment of imagination of a few privileged, educated women and does not reflect upon the issues, dilemmas, agony, torment, problems and conflicts of majority of the women. This movement represents a concept of across-the-board rights of women. It is about their expectations, their objectives, their chances, their thoughts, their ideals and about women in general. Most importantly, feminism outlines quest for equity and equality for all genders regardless of their class or educational background, or their religious sentiments or their sexual preferences. Feminist is a broad movement to voice the grievances of the marginalized and the under privileged. The prevailing illusion that feminists loathe men and long for attainment of their rights at the cost of men is shattered by the fact that feminism explores vistas, panoramas and horizons. It squashes the ideals fenced by the society about men. It regards them as human beings and is against the binary division of genders. Men can be brave but it is equally possible and plausible for them not to be brave enough, they can be emotional, they can be sensitive, they can cry and they can do house chores. Feminism emancipates men as much as it liberates women. The feminist utopia does not exist anywhere in the world. The subjugation of women has only one remedy that revolves around mass education and awareness among men those women’s rights is not a dream any more but has become a reality. Silence is no longer option, muffled, muted voices have been raised to such a considerable level that they are heard now. In the words of Cheris Kramarae “Feminism is the radical notion that women are human beings”

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Rawalpindi.