One of the major social taboos making headlines in Pakistan these days is feminism which actually doesn’t make sense to be categorized as one because all a feminist asks for is equal rights for women as men. Feminists work to achieve political, economic, personal and social equality of both men and women and try to create opportunities equal for both. Although this is not a new concept and the word was first coined in 1837, it is still an awkward and funny word for many in Pakistan. We have a whole history of our ladies with their high accomplishments that can never be forgotten or removed.

The role of women in daily life affairs is prominent enough that does not need to be mentioned. These feminist movements came out only because we have failed to exercise Islam individually and collectively, which clearly defines the status of men and women making them strong enough to not let one oppress the other and taking them both accountable for it. It’s important for everyone to understand that feminism is not about that at all. It’s not about women being better than men or wanting to be more powerful. It’s about equality among all genders. It’s about all humans having equal power, freedom and opportunity.

MISAL JABEEN

Karachi

