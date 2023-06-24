TURBAT – A female suicide bomber targeted a security forces vehicle in Turbat City, Balochistan on Saturday, killing one security personnel, while others suffered injuries.

The deadly bombing happened in Balochistan, a mountainous region that borders Afghanistan. Local officials told local media that the incident occurred on Commissioner Road, while DC confirmed the death of one security personnel.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the suicide attack but suspicion is likely to fall on Baloch militants.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…