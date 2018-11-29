Female officer serving duty with five month daughter

Peshawar

Additional Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Sara Tawab Umar made waves as she supervised a drive against illegal encroachments and price hikes by shopkeepers in the city while carrying her five-month-old daughter. In what is a rare sight world over, Sara Tawab performed duty while carrying her infant daughter.

Tawab on Thursday supervised action against encroachments and inspected shops which had illegally raised prices of commodities in Dilzak Road, Faqirabad, Hashtnagri and Gulbahar areas. During the drive, the Peshawar district administration arrested 45 people who were involved in overpricing of commodities.—INP

