Female lawyer shot dead in Lahore’s Johar Town

LAHORE – Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed a female lawyer in the Johar Town area of the Punjab capital.

The attackers were riding a motorbike when they opened fire on the vehicle of Aqeela Subhani, leaving her severely injured.

The victim was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital, but she could not survive.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter after registering a case against unknown suspects.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has taken notice of the incident and directed the officials to ensure the early arrest of the suspects.