Female entrepreneur launches Chefling kitchen

In a bid to empower women and give them a platform to run a home-based food business, a Islamabad female entrepreneur has launched a project named ‘Chefling Kitchen’.

Talking to APP, Madiha Hammid, who is heading “Chefling kitchen” said these her business has increased the chances of women of making them economically independent,” she said

She added that Chefling Kitchen connects the talented home-based workers to offices, organizations, events, etc. “The start-up adds value to the work by training female chefs in various ways; teach them specific kitchen guidelines, methods of standardizing recipes, essential hygiene considerations, nutrition value and health-related considerations that a home cook needs to keep in mind” she added.

She told that as the Keto diet is a popular trend these days, the home chefs are trained to provide Keto meals on demand too.

Rabia Tsneem home based chef said that this start-up has definitely empowered home chefs and as I started cooking with Chefling Kitchen and I am able to contribute towards my children’s fee and pay my home bills.

She further added that this is very innovative idea for unemployed women who not are educated enough to work in offices. A happy customer Shoaib Khan shared his experience said that it is an excellent option for those who prefer having home cooked food at their offices, it is really healthy and tasty.—APP

