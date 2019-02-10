Female education

Education is a positive way to create a powerful nation rather it can turn darkness into brightness. The male literacy rate in the province is 39% while female is 29% only, which is the worst in our country. Nearly 66% of the children at the age of 5 to 16 are out of schools and are enrolled in workplaces due to poverty.

A great personality said, “Education is the key in which we unlock the door of success”. A nation without education is considered nothing. Education is the right of every citizen but unfortunately the female population of Balochistan is not getting it in a proper way. Therefore it is my plea to the parents of those helpless females that are willing to get education but are not being allowed to leave their homes.

YOUSUF YAAD

Via email

