Female education

Our Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed on the importance of educating both men and women but it is sad to mention that our society is in desperate need of education and many of the people think that it is only the male who need to be educated. Women make up more than half of our population, and if they remain uneducated our society will never move forward. Women have an important role to play in the country’s economy as well. Even house wives can perform their role better if they are educated. Most importantly, Pakistan is a developing country and faces all social problems that developing countries face, mostly in economic field. Economy is the greatest power of a developing country to move ahead. Besides, women is the right shoulder of men without whom no one can progress but unfortunately we consider them as our labourers and we believe that they are good for nothing and they only can lead a family but nothing more. Women is not less than anyone but some people speak against education for women and create obstacles for them to gain knowledge. I would like to address such people and tell them that this country will never make progress until the women are imparted education.

NOORZAMAN KAREEM

Turbat

