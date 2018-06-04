Fehmida, Zulfiqar join GDA, deplore PPP’s performance

Karachi

Dr Zulfikar Ali Mirza and his family members have officially parted ways with the PPP and announced on Sunday that they will contest the forthcoming elections from the Grand Democratic Alliance platform.

During a press conference held here, the estranged PPP members including Zulfikar, his spouse and former speaker of National Assembly, Dr Fehmida Mirza, and their sons Barrister Hasnain Mirza and Hassam Mirza announced their decision to stand for the elections from Badin on GDA tickets.

Meanwhile, sources say that Dr Fehmida had also held talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leadership on the possibility of them joining the Imran Khan-led party, but both parties “could not reach an agreement on certain terms and conditions”.

The Mirzas, who arrived in Badin in the 90s after establishing sugar mills near Pangrio and Kadhan town, entered into politics in 1990.

Addressing the joint press conference, the duo vowed to continue their political struggle with the GDA. Fehmida, on the occasion, said the Sindh province needed to liberate itself from the clutches of ‘corrupt mafia’.

Fehmida urged the masses of the province not to go after personalities, but vote for those politicking on genuine issues and serving the people.

“There is a need to impose an educational emergency in the province … a large number of youth in the province, if not given education, would indulge in drugs among other social evils,” she remarked.

Fehmida slammed PPP’s performance in the province and said the party has done nothing mentioned in their manifesto.

The two disgruntled leaders of the PPP made the decision after meeting Pir Pagara.

“I don’t think there is any thing named PPP now,” she said.

She deplored the state of development in Sindh and said there is a lack of clean water and quality education in the province.

Pagara on the occasion said that the objectives of the GDA and Fehmida are the same.

In sync with Pakistan Muslim League-N and PPP, the Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi’s political alliance has also demanded holding the general elections as per schedule.

“The GDA wants elections to be held on time,” said GDA General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo at a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday.