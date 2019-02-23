Fehmida for peaceful resolution of Kashmir, Karabakh

Azeri, Turkish envoys laud Pakistan’s stance

Ashraf Ansari

Speakers at a seminar arranged by the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in collaboration with the embassy of Azerbaijan, called for peaceful resolution of Kashmir, Nagorno Karabakh, Palestine and Rohingya issues peacefully. They said, people of these regions have been subjected to worst kind of brutal atrocities by the oppressors. There cannot be assurance of world peace unless such tragic conflicts are resolved in accordance with international law and UN charter.

Addressing the seminar as chief guest, Federal Minister for interprovincial coordination, Fehmida Mirza recalled the tragedy of Khojaly in the Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. This region was occupied by Armenia and the Armenian armed forces killed hundreds of Azeris in the Khojaly town in their genocidal attack.

Fehmida Mirza said Pakistan and other countries of the world have condemned the Armenian genocide in Khojaly of February 1992. She said the Indian occupation forces are indulging in worst violations of human rights in Kashmir.

The UN Human Rights body and Amnesty International as well as British and European parliaments have shown concerns issues the human rights instructions in Kashmir.

She said, it is in the interest of all that the conflict in Kashmir is resolved peacefully in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. The world body resolutions on Nagorno Karabakh must also be implemented to and the Armenian occupation.

Addressing the seminar. Ambassador Mustafa of Turkey and Ambassador Ali Alizadeh of Azerbaijan said there was need to awaken the international community on urgency for resolution of issues like Kashmir, Palestine, Nagorno Karabakh, Rohingya and other such conflicts. They thanked Pakistan for espousing the humanitarian causes and its support for the struggling people of Nagorno Karabakh. They said, Azerbaijan and Turkey also support Pakistan’s just stance on Kashmir.

Chairman, Institute of Strategic Studies, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, in his address said world desperately needed peace to get rid of poverty.

South Asian region has potential to make rapid progress provided there is peace based on justice.

Rector NUST, Lt. Gen (Retd) Naveed Zaman in his speech touched on importance of peace. He said, Pakistan has been striving to achieve peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He said that India would never succeed in suppressing the legitimate struggle of the Kashmir people for their right to self-determination.

A large number of diplomats, university teachers and students attended the seminar.

