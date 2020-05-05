Fehmida awards cash prizes to members of SAG medal-winners

Islamabad

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Monday distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan weightlifting and tennis teams, who won medals during the 13th South Asian Games (SAG), held in Nepal from December 1-10, last year.

The weightlifting outfit displayed outstanding performance, claiming five gold, two silver and one bronze medals. Weightlifters Talha Talib, Haider Ali, Usman Amjad Rathore, Hanzla Dastgir Butt and Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt won gold medals, while Abu Sufyan and Rabbia Razzaq earned silver medals andSaima Shahzad took bronze medals at the coveted event.

Similarly, tennis players Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid won silver medals in men’s team event. While female players Sara Mansoor, Ushna Sohail, Mahin Aftaz Qureshi and Sarah Mehboob Khan claimed bronze medals in women team event. Aisam and Ushna Sohail and Muhammad Abid and Sara Mansoor also bronze in mixed doubles event.

In men’s double event Aisam and Aqeel Khan had ended third to win bronze medal. Similarly, in men’s double event Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid also won bronze medal by finishing third. Aqeel Khan won bronze in men’s singles, Muzammil Murtaza won bronze in men’s singles as well.

In line with approved cash award policy, gold medalists were given Rs.1.000 million each, silver medalists got Rs. 5,00, 000, while bronze medalists received cheques of Rs. 250, 000 each. A total of Rs.6.250 million and Rs.5.500 million were given to the weightlifters and tennis players, respectively. Parliamentary Secretary of Ministry of IPC Saima Nadeem, Col. (r) Gul Rehman Secretary General Pakistan Tennis Federation.—APP