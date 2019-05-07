Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has stated that the performance review of all commissioners in the province will be held periodically. ‘Analysis of performances will not only help in improving of services delivery but will also provide valuable information to the government for investigating progress on various issues and directives of the provincial government,’ he added. The Chief Minister also stated that feedback mechanism should be strengthened so that real time analysis of services provided by the government may be gauged.

The Chief Minister added that feedback from the general masses is of paramount importance in promoting transparency and participative governance. These views were stated by the Chief Minister while chairing a progress review meeting of Peshawar Regional Administration. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Finance Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, Minister Law Sultan Muhammad Khan, Advisor to CM on Science & Information Technology Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner Peshawar and other high ranking office holders. The meeting was briefed that from Peshawar region 3684 numbers of complaints have been received via Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 3242 complaints have been resolved whereas 442 are in progress. Similarly, 474 Kanals of land has been recovered in Peshawar region as part of the anti-encroachment drive in the province.

As for revenue collection, the Chief Minister was informed that a total of Rs 3.6 Million revenue has been generated against the set target of Rs 5.49 Million through Land Tax, Agri Income Tax, Local Rate and Usher in District Peshawar. Similarly, Rs 7.48 Million revenue has been generated against the set target of Rs 14.004 Million in District Charsadda whereas in District Nowshera, Rs 2.048 Million revenue has been generated against the set target of Rs 3.59 Million. The meeting was informed that as per the directives of Chief Minister, inspections of public places have also been carried out during the past two months in which 246 Health Facility centers, 284 Educational facility centers, 194 Patwarkhanas and 183 Developmental Schemes have been inspected in Peshawar region alone during the month of March and April, 2019.