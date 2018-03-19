It is quite commendable to note that the Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme, one of the initiatives under flagship of the federal government for youth empowerment Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, is continuing successfully during 2018 also. PM Fee Reimbursement Scheme is offering its services to almost 114 less developed districts of Pakistan and around 108036 students are benefitting from the scheme with scholarships worth Rs 5 billion, under this scheme the students get a waiver of full tuition fee, registration fee, admission fee, library charges and laboratory charges along with other educational expenses. It is appreciable that the PM has set the list of specific regions that are eligible for this fee reimbursement scheme which include Balochistan, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA, Interior Sindh and Southern Punjab. Students from other districts of Punjab including Khushab, Mianwali, Attock, Bhakkar and that of KP including Chitral, Lower Dir, Malakand, Kohistan, D.I.Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Battgram, Torghar, Kohat, Karak and Bannu besides from AJK have also been included in the scheme.

It is worth commendable that under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, mainstreaming of the youth which currently form about 28% of total population of Pakistan is being done through education, skill development, entrepreneurship , training, employment, engagement and empowerment besides sports and recreational facilities and pretty large number of students are benefitting under these initiatives.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

