Fee reduction by SC

THE Supreme Court, on Thursday, ordered 20 percent decrease

in the fee being charged by all the private schools all over the country and ordered them to refund the 50 percent fee charged for summer vacation. The order would be applicable to all schools charging more than five thousand rupee monthly fee.

The verdict, if implemented in letter and spirit and with sincerity, would be a sort of relief to thousands of parents who feel they are being fleeced by some private school chains. There can be no two opinions that the private sector is playing an important role in promotion of education and some schools are imparting quality education. It is because of reputation of some chains that all those who afford to pay their fee prefer getting admission for their children in these institutions. However, some of the institutions in the private sector have no motivation to serve the cause of education and are instead running them as money minting machines. Their fees are so hefty that a middle class family would end up paying their fees if it gets two/three children admitted in these institutions. The fees are unjustified and disproportionate to their expenditure and above all fees are enhanced in a wholesale manner every year adding to the woes of the parents who also have to manage other expenses like rising cost of transportation. It is all the more ironical that they earn hugely but still they charge for summer vacations when no studies are imparted and their expenses other than salaries also come down due to closures. The apex court has taken a pragmatic decision by ordering refund of fifty percent, allowing them to retain the other half to meet their expenses. It is also a fact that Directors of these schools get millions in salary while teachers are under-paid and these institutions do not pay their due taxes as well. Twenty percent reduction in fee is nominal but five percent annual increase is understandable but a mechanism should be there to ensure that the private educational institutions do not flout the directions of the court.

Share on: WhatsApp