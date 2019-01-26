Fee of school vehicles

Gas Cylinder have been banned to be used in school vehicles which is a good thing for the lives of students. But at the same time, price of petrol has been upped owing to which the vehicle drivers are demanding a high amount of money from the students. The lowest amount is Rs.1200 which is even not affordable for the poor families.

It is a well known fact that there are more than one student in a family so it does create problems for poor students. Increase in van fares will greatly disturb their study because some parents are not in a position to pay higher fares. Consequently, they will be compelled to take their children, especially daughters, out of school, and it is a painful fact that there are already lakhs of kids who are already out of school. Therefore, the Prime Minister of the country is very earnestly requested to decrease petrol price so that the poor students must be able to study further and must not face any kind of problems.

MEHER-UL-NISA ASHRIF

Kech

