Federer withdraws from Rogers Cup

Toronto

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has pulled out of next month’s ATP Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto due to scheduling concerns.

The 36-year-old Federer said he needs to be prudent about how many tournaments he plays in a season. “I’m so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup this summer,” said world number two Federer.

“I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans.

“But unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year.” Jeremy Chardy of France will take Federer’s place in the main draw. Organizers said the event, which takes place August 4-12 at Toronto’s York University, will feature 19 of the top 20 players in the world including reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and world number one Rafael Nadal.—Agencies

