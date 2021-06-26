Federer will make decision on Olympics after Wimbledon

Wimbledon

Roger Federer told reporters Saturday that he will not make a decision on whether to play in the Tokyo Olympics until after Wimbledon is over.

“With the team we decided we’re going to reassess the situation after Wimbledon because … obviously if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look in the summer,” he said, according to ESPN’s Simon Cambers. “Still my feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics.

I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But I think we decided now let’s just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there.

“I wish I could tell you more. In previous years it was definitely easier.

At the moment things are not as simple as in the past. With age you have to be more selective. You can’t play it all. I will know in a few weeks.”

Federer returned to the ATP Tour in March after two knee operations and has only played four tournaments in preparation for Wimbledon.

He suffered an opening loss at the Gonet Geneva Open and withdrew from the French Open in the fourth round. At the Noventi Open, he bowed out in the second round.

The 39-year-old has won Wimbledon eight times, which is more than any other player in the Open Era.

Federer is the sixth seed at Wimbledon, which will begin June 28. The former World No. 1 is looking for a record 21st Grand Slam title, a feat that would break his tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies of all time.

