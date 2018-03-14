Federer rolls into fourth round at Indian Wells

Indian Wells

World number one Roger Federer stepped up his bid for a sixth Indian Wells Masters title with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Filip Krajinovic on Monday. The 36-year-old marvel continues to defy the process as he needed just 58 minutes to overpower the Serb with a brilliant display of Swiss timing.

“I was feeling like he was not loving my slice and I was also mixing in dropshots,” said Federer who extended his perfect record this season to 14-0. “I really I was able to mix up my game nicely, make difficult for him. “At the same time, have fun with my game, play a variation, but for the most part try to stay on offensive.” —APP