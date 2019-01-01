Federer relishing ‘once in a lifetime’ Serena clash

Perth

The Hopman Cup might have saved its best for last as excitement builds for the most anticipated tennis match involving a man and woman since the “Battle of the Sexes” in the 1970s.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams, two of the greatest players in history, will face off across the net for the first time on Tuesday when United States go up against defending champions Switzerland in the mixed doubles of the unique two-player, mixed teams event.

This year’s tournament is expected to be Perth’s final Hopman Cup and Tuesday’s group tie is an early sellout on the back of the prospect of seeing two of the all-time greats, with 43 Grand Slam singles titles between them, on the same court.

“It is very exciting for both of us and I hope a lot of tennis fans tune in and watch it,” said Federer after opening his Hopman Cup campaign with an easy singles win on Sunday.—Agencies

