Federer, Nadal shine as rivals hobble into 2018

Written off as dead men walking, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal defied time to sweep the Grand Slams in 2017 while the injury curse which dogged their rivals looks set to be the new year´s early storyline.

Evergreen Federer, who will turn 37 in 2018, took his majors tally to 19 with a fifth Australian Open title, which was secured by a five-set triumph over Nadal, and a record eighth Wimbledon with a stroll past a tearful Marin Cilic.

Nadal, 32 in June next year, was not to be outdone, claiming a 10th French Open, a third US Open crown and the year-ending world number one spot.

Federer finished the year at number two in the world, having started at 16, and a season-leading seven titles — including three Masters at Indian Wells, Miami and Shanghai — despite having skipped the entire clay court season.

“It´s been an amazing year for me,” said Federer who had missed the last six months of the 2016 season through injury.

Nadal added two Masters titles at Monte Carlo and Madrid to his triumphs at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows, finishing the campaign with six trophies.

The 16-time Grand Sam champion also secured the year-ending top ranking for a fourth time.

“I never would have imagined I would end up as number one at the end of the season again,” said the Spaniard.—AFP