Federer in no hurry to return to tennis action

Sports Desk Boston

Tennis great Roger Federer said he is looking forward to returning to competitive action but is in no hurry to do so after having undergone knee surgery in August.

Federer had two knee surgeries in 2020 and was sidelined out of action for more than a year.

Federer, who made a public appearance at the Laver Cup, said he is in a really good space and is willing to take things slowly to ensure he has a smooth recovery in place.

He returned to action in March but injured the knee again during the grass-court season and said he needed more surgery in order to resume playing.