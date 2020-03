Federer donates one million Swiss Francs to vulnerable families

SWITZERLAND Roger Federer has joined the list of sports stars helping out the needy during the coronavirus pandemic, with the former world number one and his wife donating one million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had each donated one million euros ($1.08 million) to help clinics and medical centers fight the outbreak. Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes also came together to donate lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals. “These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind,” Federer wrote in a statement posted on Twitter https://twitter.com/ rogerfederer/status/ 1242782285222612994 on Wednesday. “Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.” Globally, more than 420,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 18,820 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Switzerland has nearly 9,900 confirmed cases with 122 deaths. “Our contribution is just a start,” Federer added. “We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need.—Reuters