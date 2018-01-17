Federer, Djokovic ease through in Melbourne

Melbourne

Flawless Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic stamped their mark on the Australian Open on Tuesday with former champion Maria Sharapova also successfully negotiating the first round after her drug ban.Defending champion Federer, rated as favourite to win his 20th Grand Slam title, made his entrance on Rod Laver Arena with a sizzling 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 lesson for Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene.

The second seeded Swiss, who is coming off an extraordinary 2017, when he won a fifth Australian Open title and a record eighth at Wimbledon, was in total control. “I was thinking a lot about what happened at the tournament last year because it was my favourite tournament of the whole season, I’m hoping for it to go well again,” said the 36-year-old, who beat Rafael Nadal in the 2017 final.

Twelve-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic has been out of action for six months with an elbow injury, but he too looked the goods in his 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 demolition of American Donald Young.

Gunning for a seventh Australian Open title, he was glad to be back at the coal face, having missed the competitive edge. “I wanted to start with the right intensity, which I have, i played perfect tennis in the first couple of sets and Donald came back in the third set.” He told the cheering crowd afterwards.

Former Melbourne champion Stan Wawrinka also successfully returned from half a year on the sidelines after knee surgery, having only decided he was fit to play at the weekend.

With the temperatures heating up, he was pushed to four sets by Ricardas Berankis before prevailing 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/2) in a tough workout he said was “proud” to come through.

World number one Simona Halep booked her place in round two, avoiding the first round exit that befell her in the past two years. But she made a meal of it against local hope Destanee Aiava. Both the Romanian and her 17-year-old wildcard opponent needed on-court medical attention before the top seed ran out a battling 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 winner.—Agencies