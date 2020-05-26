Federation, provinces will decide future of lockdown: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that federal and provincial governments will decide about relaxing or tightening the lockdown.

People are not ready to take coronavirus serious in Pakistan. Cases of coronavirus and death toll are rising because people are not following SOPs. We assure people that transparent investigation will be done in plane crash.

Prime Minister has strictly instructed that merit must be guiding principle during investigation. Coronavirus has still not ended. Disastrous impacts of lockdown are still unmitigated therefore we will continue distribution of ration from platform of PDN.

He visited home of deceased Pilot Sajjad Gul and also visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau along with first lady Perveen Sarwar. We will not only address all concerns of family of late pilot about investigation, but will also continuously keep them on board on advancement in investigation proceedings.

Whole nation has celebrated Eid with simplicity due to plane crash. We are celebrating Eid with simplicity due to plane crash incidents.

While answering question, he said it is true that easing lockdown has escalated coronavirus cases. Nonetheless, people are flouting precautionary measures. Society is still not serious about the intensity of pouncing threat of corona. Federation along with consultation of provinces will decide future of lockdown in Pakistan.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar offered Eid prayers at Governor House by following SOPs. He also said that people of Jammu & Kashmir are offering prayers in stringer curfew imposed by fascist Modi government. He welcomes OIC condemnation of new Kashmiri domicile law.

The governor added, all Indian attempts of changing demographics in Jammu & Kashmir will be foiled. While commenting on locus attack on plants, he said, we are taking all preventive measures to dismantle deadly locust attack on plants in Punjab.