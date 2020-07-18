Federal Urdu University gets Rs.415M grant from HEC

Federal Urdu University has received a fund worth over Rs. 415 million released by HEC to finance the ongoing projects under-construction. The monetary grant released on 7th of July (2020) under PSDP 2020-21 will facilitate completion of current construction projects. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, responding to the appeal of the acting VC Dr. Arif Zubair made to Chancellor (President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi) and HEC, another grant of Rs. 85.6 million had also been released by the Commission in order to resolve the quandary. Spokesman, maintaining that the release of the grant manifests confidence upon the University Management, stated that the amount would do away with the encumbrances that were being experienced in the construction of Islamabad Campus. Meanwhile, the VC thanking HEC, expressed hope that the grant would facilitate resolve the financial predicaments that University was facing.Maintaining that fiscal regulation in the University was absolutely necessary, he stated that positive results of the essential decisions taken by the present management were emerging. He held that the special grant along with that for construction was expression of confidence upon present management’s fiscal policy.