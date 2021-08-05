Federal top bureaucrats reshuffled

Observer Report Islamabad

Director-General Privatization Commission Mohammad Shamim Khan has been transferred and appointed as joint secretary education division in the latest postings and transfers pmade in the federal bureaucracyp.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Wednesday, a grade 19 officer of FIA Police Service Sajjad Khan has been transferred to Gilgit-Baltistan, ASP Hina Naik Bakht to Islamabad police and grade 18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Nabeel Akhtar has been transferred to Punjab from Balochistan.

Section Officer Petroleum Division Muhammad Bilal and grade 18 officer of EOBI Usman Ali have been asked to report to the Establishment Division.