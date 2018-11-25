Federal Ombudsman forms task forces to root out pedophilia

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Carrying forward its efforts against child abuse in the country, the Federal Ombudsman has constituted four task forces with a mandate to provide psycho-social aid, to bring legal reforms, train police and sensitize the society.

The creation of task forces was in pursuant to the recommendations made in a report compiled by a panel formed by the ombudsman in the aftermath of Zainab rape-cum-murder case took place in Kasur last year.

The decision was made in a meeting by Wafaqi Mohtasib held at Lahore with parliamentarians of Punjab Assembly to introduce reforms in the contemporary laws, seeking legislators’ active support for introducing the legal amendments, Commissioner for Children and Focal Person on Child Abuse of Federal Ombudsman Syeda Viqar-un-Nisa told on Sunday.

She said the four task forces would be notified next week. Various Non-governmental organization including Sahil and SOS Village would be taken on board for technical assistance while United Nation International Children’s Emergency Fund was being approached for financial backstopping.

