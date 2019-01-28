Federal Ombudsman directs civic agency’s boss to submit reply on inordinate delay

CDA fails to develop I-12 even after 30 years

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Ombudsman while accepting an application regarding delay in the development work of the Sector I-12 has directed the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority to submit report why the civic agency could not complete the task that lies pending for last thirty years.

Taking notice of a number of complaints lodged by affectees of the I-12 sector on account of inordinate delay in development of the sector Federal Ombudsmen has summoned the CDA officials on January 29 (tomorrow) to submit a detailed reply in this regard. The complainants who include mostly pensioners and elderly persons who have been legally allotted plots in the new sector have attributed this delay in sectoral development to maladministration on part of the CDA.

The Federal Ombudsmen has also directed the chairman CDA to depute an officer fully conversant with facts of the case and authorized to give statement/make commitment on behalf of CDA during the hearing.

According to a notice whose copy is available with Pakistan Observer, dated January 11, 2019 by The Federal Ombudsmen it has been directed to the Chairman of the CDA that the officer so deputed should bring complete record of the case and produce all supporting documents/relevat law, rules and regulations etc.

In its notice to CDA, the Federal Ombudsmen has further stated that in case the CDA fails to submit reply within due date or its representative does not appear for the hearing, the case will be decided ex-parte on the basis of available documents and the CDA would be asked to take disciplinary action against the concerned officer. However, extension for seven days can be sought by the CDA representative upon appearing before the FO on the said date, the notice says.

The affectees of sector I-12 have been repeatedly agitating against the uncalled for delay of 30 years on part of CDA in developing sector I-12. The alotees/affectees in the past have been approaching the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State for Interior, Chairman CDA for handing over the plots to the allotees but to no avail.

While talking to Pakistan Observer, one of the allotteess said the CDA lower staff in connivance with the highups is causing delay only to please land mafia and to get their favours in return. Never in any country of the world, sectoral development is delayed for such a long time that is equal to one’s lifetime service, said the visibly irriated affectee who wished not to be named.

