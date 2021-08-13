Federal ministers criticize those attempting to use Pakistan as scapegoat

Pakistan: Senior Pakistani officials have slammed those who are attempting to use Pakistan as a scapegoat for their failure in Afghanistan. The ministers predicted that this would be “yet another mistake.”

Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari, both federal ministers, took to Twitter to add their two cents a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Pakistan is just considered to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess [in Afghanistan] which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one.”

“I think that the Americans have decided that India is their strategic partner now, and I think that’s why there’s a different way of treating Pakistan now,” the premier had told foreign journalists.

Echoing the premier’s remarks, Asad Umar said, “The biggest superpower in the world invades one of the poorest nations on earth. Keeps it occupied for 20 years. Decides to cut losses & leave abruptly. Even before its departure sees the imposed structure starts to melt. Must be very frustrating. You feel u need a scapegoat”.

It would be yet another error if those in the US pushing for this strategy succeed in covering up their geopolitical mistakes by blaming Pakistan, he added.

Pakistan has been and continues to be a force for stability in the region, according to the minister, who encouraged all parties to work together for peace.

The planning minister said that it is past time to stop listening to the Afghan government’s few corrupt leaders, as their failure to take the Afghan people with them is the cause for their weakness and isolation.

Shireen Mazari, the Human Rights Minister, also criticized the actions of western countries in the area, who are deploying soldiers to remove their diplomatic personnel once again.

“After hasty exit plans by US/NATO delinking withdrawal from a peace agreement, now UK & Canada sending troops to evacuate ppl; US sending 3000 troops for same + combat air support to ANA from overseas bases!”

There is a tragic absurdity to all this and victims of fallout are Afghanistan and Pakistan, she wrote.

