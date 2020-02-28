Federal Minister for Climate Change visits Crown Electric Vehicle Co.

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Federal Minister and Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Climate Change, Mr. Malik Amin Aslam recently visited the Crown Electric Vehicle Co. Plant to personally observe the electric vehicles facility, test drive the vehicles and talk about the future of Electric Vehicles in Pakistan.

With this visit, Crown Group aims to strengthen the electric vehicle eco-system in Pakistan by promoting the use of rechargeable electric stations. Recently, Crown Group organized the market testing and sales display of its exclusive range of CROWNE Electric Vehicles which included two, three and four-wheelers, which be locally manufactured at the Groups Port Qasim facility on which PKR 2 billion has already been invested.

Besides helping the government in controlling pollution, CROWNE 3 wheeler costs Rs.1.50 per km thus benefiting the masses in economical transport facilities and low cost of cargo movement.

At the visit, Chairman Crown Group, Mr. M. Farhan Hanif stated: “It is an honour for us that the Federal Ministry is taking interest in our initiative. Our vision goes beyond the conventional ways travel is done in Pakistan. We aim to enable the masses of Pakistan to get affordable, economical and reliable vehicles for their everyday travel. Together, in coordination with the government, we will pursue our vision and aim and provide Pakistan with the technologies they need”.

Crown is a leading brand in the two and three wheeler industries of Pakistan and the only local consumer brand that exports to international markets while offering solutions for all segments of the industry within Pakistan. Crown Group has the largest network of spare parts and after sales service in Pakistan with 62,000 retailers, wholesalers and workshops on board.