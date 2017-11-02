Federal Minister for Defence visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, : Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Defence, visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday.

On his arrival, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

He laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the Martyrs’ of PAF. The Defence Minister attended a briefing at Air Headquarters during which he was informed about the organization, role and functioning of Pakistan Air Force.

Later on, the Defence Minister met with the Air Chief in his office. During the meeting, matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed. The Defence Minister lauded the unmatched professionalism and operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.

He commended the pivotal role of Pakistan Air Force in the ongoing operation against terrorism, and reiterated Government’s resolve to modernize Pakistan Air Force to ensure an impregnable defence of the country.

Originally published by NNI