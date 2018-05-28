Federal govt yet to release Rs166b to Sindh: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the center has been dragging its feet to release Rs166bn to the provincial government.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said: “Development is impossible without peace. It is due to the security measures taken by the provincial government that the cases of kidnapping for ransom have significantly declined in the metropolis.”

While recalling the chaotic situation of Karachi back in 2013, he said the law and order situation was lamentable at that time as scores of people used to be killed and recurring strikes had become a norm of the city but now the situation has drastically improved.

“Karachi has gotten rid of fearful environment and terrorism because of the efforts of the PPP-led government in the province,” Shah asserted

“International cricket has been brought back to Karachi,” he proudly said.

“General elections will prove that people are standing with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP),” he claimed— NNI

