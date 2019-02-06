Federal govt. working on bringing prosperity to Sindh: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the federal government was working on the vision of bringing progress and prosperity to Sindh.

He stated this while talking to Sindh Minister for Works & Services, Prisons, and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah who called on him at the Governor House here, said a statement.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests in general and development packages for Karachi in particular.

Provincial Minister on the occasion assured the Governor that Sindh government would fully cooperate with the federal government in development projects.—APP

