Federal govt stands by PML-Q: Zardari

By
News desk
-
15

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that the federal government was standing by the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the PML-Q standing by the government.

The former president visited federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s residence and met PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

On the occasion, the PPP co-chairman said that the two ministers of the PML-Q were important part of the govt, while Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is an asset.

On the other hand, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the PML-Q stands firm with the national government and is fulfilling its promise.

 

