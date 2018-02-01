Federal Govt signing foreign projects for kickbacks: Imran

Instead of buying electricity from KP….

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has said that the federal government isn’t buying affordable electricity from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, accusing the rulers of signing projects with foreign companies for kickbacks.

“The KP has 75 megawatts of ready electricity but it isn’t being bought,” Imran said while addressing a press conference flanked by the provincial Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, here on Wednesday.

“Shahbaz Sharif is given permission for almost everything,” he said. “But a project that can benefit the country is not being consented to.”

The biggest issue that Pakistan is facing, Imran continued, is the pollution which is also being emitted by power plants in Punjab.

“While generating electricity from water is the least expensive and the country’s development relies on it, other forms of energy such as through the LNG and coal are being opted for as the exchangeable currency is dollar,” he added.

“That is a burden on Pakistan’s economy but it benefits the rulers as they ink such projects with the sole purpose of earning commission,” the PTI chief maintained.

He further said that an agreement had been signed between the KP government and a Russian company, under which an oil refining plant will be established in Kohat. The company will refine 20,000 barrels of oil daily, he added.