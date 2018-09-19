Federal govt plans to lease out Radio Pakistan’s building to generate funds

Staff to be shifted to Broadcasting Academy situated in Sector H-9

Zubair Qureshi

As part of its austerity drive, the PTI-government has taken a principled decision to lease out the huge -7-storey government building of Radio Pakistan and shift all its departments and staff to the Broadcasting Academy in Sector H-9.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday confirmed this saying it is in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to reduce expenses.

The decision will not only save millions of rupees being spent on the upkeep and maintenance of the building but will also enable the government to generate income once the building is leased out.

On the other hand employees, workers and officers of the Radio Pakistan have expressed serious concerns over shifting from G-5 sector in Red Zone to Sector H-9 where a smaller building of broadcasting academy is situated.

They were of the view that they were working at the Radio Pakistan building for decades and felt quite at home and secure in the building.

Besides from news point of view, there was advantage of being close to state institutions like Parliament House, Supreme Court, Aiwan-e-Sadr, State Bank, PM House and Election Commission of Pakistan all in Red Zone.

The broadcasting academy where the government is planning to shift them and the equipment is far smaller and would not be able to accommodate all of them. In a letter issued by Minister’s office suggestions were sought over shifting and leasing out of the Radio Pakistan’s building and now after consultation with stakeholders it has been decided to lease out the building. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has also confirmed that Radio Pakistan building would be given on lease and there are a number of other dead properties that would be utilized to generate funds.

“The Radio building was built at a time when large transmitters were required but now Radio is rum from one room so huge land is not required for this purpose.

