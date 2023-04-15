Federal govt mulls extending Eidul Fitr holidays

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is considering to extend five public holidays to six on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Earlier this week, the Sharif-led government approved five holidays on Eidul-Fitr, and Ministry of Interior also issued a notification about Eid holidays that will start on April 21 and will continue till April 25.

Despite the official notification, reports in local media claimed that the upcoming holidays for major Islamic festival are likely to be extended. It is expected that if government gave its assent, the holidays will start on April 20 (Thursday) that will continue till April 25 (Tuesday).

The decision about adding one more holiday is likely to be made public soon.

As federal and Punjab announces five holidays, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa already announced six holidays.

Meanwhile, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee called its crucial meeting to sight the crescent of Shawaal on April 20 (29 Ramadan), Thursday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated across the nation this year on Saturday, April 22.

Mufti said the birth of the moon is expected to take place on April 20 at 9:13 am local time, and added that the age of the crescent at sunset will be less than 10 hours on the evening of 29th Ramadan. A new moon has to be at least 19 hours at the time of sunset [at the place of observation] to be sighted.

He said the weather is expected to be clear in all most areas of Pakistan and cited very thin chances of a moon sighting on the eve of April 20. The South Asian nation is expected to observe 30 days of fasting this year.