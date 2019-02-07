Federal Govt hints at taking action against Aleema Khan

Islamabad

The Federal Government has given a ‘go-ahead’ to take action against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan if she does not pay her taxes. Minister of State for Revenue, Hammad Azhar has claimed that the government is most likely to operate against PM Khan’s sister Aleema Khan is she refuses to pay the taxes.

Speaking on the affair, Hammad Azhar asserted that Aleema Khan has already been directed to comply, but if she fails to do so then action will be taken against her as per the law. On the other hand, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notice to Premier’s sister Khan for non-payment of her due taxes. Aleema Khan was been given time till February 07 to clear her dues.

Aleema Khan is yet to clear her tax dues worth Rs202.1 Million. She had bought a flat in Dubai worth Rs2.878 Million and as a penalty, FBR had fined her with Rs209.4 Million. On January 13, Aleema paid Rs7.3 Million to the Federal Agency and asked for more time to clear remaining dues. Over her plea, she was given time till January 21.

PM’s sister had also reportedly submitted an application to the Chairman of FBR, Jahanzeb Khan, requesting to allow her to pay the massive fine in small instalments. Although, no further payment has been recovered from her since Jan13.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp