Federal govt has ruined country’s economy: Wahab

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the federal government had ruined the country’s economy in the last 06 months and this was not being blamed by some political parties but the State Bank of Pakistan had fully vindicated the assertion.

Talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday, he said that federal government had failed to come up with a single pro-poor policy to improve lot of poor people and said that circular debt had soared to an alarming extent and the federal government was borrowing from internal sources after failing to get loans from international institutions by mortgaging the nation’s strategic assets of WAPDA and other state owned companies , adding that the people could not be hoodwinked by only tall claims and rhetoric statements.

If revenue targets, he said, had been achieved as per stipulated targets as claimed by the finance minister, then the federal government must Immediately release Rs. 90 billion to the provincial government so that socio-economic development projects could be launched in the province of Sindh. He said that governor Sindh on behalf of federal government had announced to establish state of art hospital and ambulance service for Tharparkar, but promise with people of Thar has not been fulfilled up to now.

To a question, he said that PTI government has failed on all fronts including economic policies, implementation on national action plan and running daily routine affairs of country. He strongly condemned the Loralai incident and added that law and order situation was worsening which raised serious questions about the performance of PTI government, while federal government was only relying on social media and twitter for photo session.

