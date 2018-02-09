Federal Govt fully aware of problems of cane growers: PM

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for National Food Security Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad on Thursday.

He apprised the Prime Minister of problems being faced by cane growers of Sindh in selling their crop and payments according to the procurement prices.

The Prime Minister said that the Federal Government is fully aware of the problems of cane growers.

He said that procurement of cane and ensuring payments according to the procurement prices is the sole responsibility of the provincial governments.

He said that the federal government has given clear directions to the provincial governments to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard so that the crop can be procured and payments to farmers can be ensured well in time.

Orignally published by NNI