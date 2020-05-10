Federal Govt extends lockdown in Islamabad till May 31 New SOPs for citizens returning from abroad issued

Staff Reporter

The government on Sunday extended lockdown for another three weeks till May 31. The federal government in a notification announced extension in lockdown till May 31cwith exemption for the construction sector as the businesses related to the sector will now be opened with implementation of SOPs. In the first phase of the opening, steel, plastic pipe, electronic equipment, paint industries have been opened, while sanitary works and hardware shops would also remain open.

Moreover, shops in small markets will remain open under the SOPs for five days in a week, while parks and tennis courts also allowed to remain open with compliance on the standard operating procedures. General stores, bakeries, flour mills, dairy shops, meat shops, fruit shops and bread-makers shops will remain open throughout the week from 9:00 in morning till 5:00 pm.

The tyre puncture shops, drivers’ hotels, filling stations and restaurants will remain open 24 hours, while postal carriers and pick and drop services will be opened from 9:00 in the morning till 5:00 pm. All major shopping centres of Islamabad and in the surrounding areas will remain closed.

All academic institutions and shopping malls, large restaurants and hotels will also remain closed. Meanwhile, the Islamabad district administration has issued new standard operating procedures for citizens returning from abroad. According to the new SOPs, all passengers will be taken directly to a private or government-run quarantine centre depending on their choice.

They will stay at the centre for two to three days while they are tested for the virus and their results are received. If they test negative, they will be allowed to go home, otherwise they will remain at the quarantine centre. If their condition worsens, they will be taken to either a private or a government hospital depending on their choice. Passengers who choose to stay at a private quarantine centre and get treated at a private hospital will have to pay their own expenses.