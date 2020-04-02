Federal Govt decides to begin work at CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD Federal government has decided to begin work at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) despite the rising trend of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. It was amongst the other key decisions taken during the meeting of the National Coordination Committee. Chief Ministers of all provinces, federal ministers, top military officials and chairman NDMA are present in the meeting. The construction industry will also be allowed to operate from tomorrow and the prime minister would announce a package for the industry on Friday. The premier has completed consultation with the economic team on the revival of the economy and an advisory would be issued to the provinces for allowing travel of the labourers related to the industry. The federal government has also decided to issue an advisory for Friday and other prayers under which the local administration is directed to take the decision keeping in view the onground situation of coronavirus pandemic. Reports quoting prime minister during the meeting said that they have decided to start operations of the construction sector in order to provide relief to the lower segment of the society. “The labourers’ employment is associated with the industrial sector,” the premier said adding labour class was currently on the top priority of the government. The prime minister was also briefed on the current status of the pilgrims who had arrived to Taftan border from Iran. The briefing said that the pilgrims were currently in good health and a majority of them who contracted the virus have recovered from it. It is pertinent to mention here that the NCC meeting on Wednesday decided for extending its lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of COVID-19 besides finalising a solid strategy to cope with the impact of the pandemic. It was decided to extend lockdown till April 14 besides finalising to hold consultations on April 5 to relax the restrictions in phases across the country. Asad Umar said that lockdown will continue till April 14 across Pakistan, however, all shops of food items and medical stores will remain opened during the period. The committee has also decided to resume goods transport in all parts of the country, he added. —Agencies