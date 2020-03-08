Federal govt committed to developing Karachi: Haleem

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) central vice president and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to uplift of Karachi, as well as, whole Sindh that is why the province is today saying: “Thank you Imran Khan”. Addressing a press conference at Insaf House here on Sunday, he said Sindh is the province which was looted with both hands. Karachi, the megacity, which provides 65percent revenue to Pakistan, is made a big garbage hill. He said the citizens of Karachi are thirsty. He said previous leaders made motorways which were a blemish on the name of motorway. He said the people who did not believe in package of Rs165 should know that projects of Rs278billion have already been given to Karachi, and many of them have already been inaugurated, and work on them is in progress. He said previous day Sindh governor Imran Ismail inaugurated some of these projects. He said these projects were funded by the PTI government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. On the occasion, PTI Karachi general secretary and MPA Saeed Afridi, MNA Attaullah Khan, MPAs Dua Bhutto, Kareem Bux Gabol and PTI Karachi vice president Subhan Ali Sahil were also present. Haleem Adil Sheikh further said we thank Prime Minister Imran has given Rs378 projects to Sindh. He said previous day three flyovers were inaugurated with a cost of Rs2400mn. The cost of Nishtar Road is Rs800mn, Rs800mn Numaish Road and Rs950mn Maghopir Road. He said the projects that are going to be completed in 2020 include Rs1500mn water pipeline from Hab to Manghopir, Karachi Mass Transit underground terminal Rs2500. He said foundation stone of this project would be laid on August 14, 2020. He said we have given Rs5billion to the KMC. He said roads of different cities are repaired and made with a cost of Rs5billion. He said for Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Sukkur funds of Rs1billion each have already been earmarked. He said for all these projects we say: Thank you Imran Khan.