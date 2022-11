Islamabad: The federal government on Tuesday announced a public holiday all over the country on November 9 (Wednesday) on the occasion of Iqbal Day.

A notification issued from the Prime Minsiter’s Office said: “The Prime Minister has been pleased to desire that 9th November (Iqbal Day) shall henceforth be observed as a Public Holiday.”

It is interesting to note here that the public holiday on Iqbal Day was suspended in 2015 during the previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).