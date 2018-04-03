Federal govt all set to include unprecedented package for film industry in Finance Bill 2018: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing the international film festival in Karachi on Monday evening and during her interaction with the media said the federal government was all set to include unprecedented package for Pakistan’s film industry in Finance Bill 2018.

She said the film policy which would be part of the Finance Bill 2018 envisaged a number of tax concessions and rebates on the import of film producing equipment, establishment of Finance Fund and setting up of state-of-the-art film studios.

She said the revival of the film industry would immensely contribute to the promotion of Pakistani culture, its heritage and scenic beauty (Screen Tourism).

The minister said when the international spectators would see peaceful and scenic Pakistan on their screens it would have positive impact on economy and investment. She said the PML-N government had given the status of an industry to the films for the first time in the history of the country besides putting in place steps to revive it.

She recalled that in 1992 also films were declared an industry but the journey was disrupted due to dismissal of the PML-N government. Films had been given the status of industry again, she said.

Marriyum said the days were not far when as a consequence of the steps taken by the government the film industry would regain its status as a vibrant and emerging entity in the region.

She observed that the actors, film makers and producers would also have to play their due role by producing more films to highlight and project positive identity of Pakistan, its culture and history at the global level.

She said during the ’60s and ’70s the film industry of Pakistan ranked among the top most industries of the world and the present government was contemplating to go beyond that.

The minister said a number of people connected with the film industry including producers, film makers and actors were participating in the international film festival for which the government had extended necessary cooperation. She said the festival was being held at a time when the film industry was moving towards its revival and it would prove as a milestone for the youth who were aspiring to build their careers as actors.

She informed the audience that the revival of the film industry was the vision of the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N government announced the first ever cultural and film policy last month to implement that vision.

She said the policy had been firmed up through a lot of hard work and consultation with all the stakeholders during the last eight to nine months. She said the provinces might also faithfully implement the film policy announced by the federal government because after the 18th constitutional amendment the subject had been devolved to the provinces, however they would be extended all possible help in that regard.

After 18th amendment, the provincial governments would have to invest into rehabilitation and preservation of cultural infrastructure, the minister added. She observed that terrorism during the last 30 to 35 years had badly affected the film industry and the actors had fought the war against terrorism in their own way. She said Pakistan was fighting a perception war currently.

She said the films were a great medium to showcase and watch each others culture.

Recalling her visit to Chain she said she saw the Chinese film industry and also signed some agreements for cooperation in the film-making. She said Pakistani films would be screened at film festivals in Shanghai and Beijing.

She said as a consequence of the steps taken in line with the vision of the former prime minister the hustle and bustle of the playgrounds had returned besides the revival of the cultural activities adding that Pakistan had fought the war against terrorism successfully.

She said the fulfillment of the vision unfurled by the former prime minister and the federal government in 2013 had a positive impact on all spheres of national life.

The minister reiterated that the revival of international cricket in Pakistan, especially Karachi was an irrefutable proof of the fact that peace had returned to Pakistan.

Orignally published by NNI