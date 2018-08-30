Federal Capital’s representatives resolve to retain Islamabad’s green character

MCI decides to take up distribution of assets at high level

Zubair Qureshi

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has postponed deliberation on distribution of assets between MCI and Capital Development Authority and decides to take up the issue at high level. This was decided during a meeting of the MCI here on Wednesday.

Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz presided over the meeting and informed the house that in order to resolve issue of distribution of assets on permanent basis, distribution would be discussed in the meeting of high level committee constituted in this regard.

The meeting also discussed the responsibilities given to the elected representatives to monitor the progress of Environment Staff. The meeting unanimously supported the monitoring system and said that in order to maintain green character of Islamabad and removal of wild bushes and grass, environment wing would be made more efficient and active because keeping city clean and green is among the responsibilities of elected representatives.

The session also approved enhancement of TAB vaccination fee which is charged from eateries and workers engaged in business of production of edible products from Rs.30/- to Rs.150/-.

The House also discussed the encroachments made by the restaurants in Saidpur Model Village and decided that in the next session, complete details to be presented before the House so that comprehensive policy could be evolved. The House also approved the resolution against blasphemous cartoons by the Holland and requested government of Pakistan to raise this issue at relevant forums so that religious sentiments of the Muslims could not be harmed.

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz briefed the House about current water situation and said that in the wake of recent rain falls the water level in Simly Dam has increased substantially raised while underground water levels also increased due to which extraction of water from tube wells has also increased. He said that when MCI was established only 50 out of 192 tube wells were operational, however, MCI worked on war footing basis.

