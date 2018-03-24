Federal Capital to enjoy week-long ‘Food Fietsa’

Staff Reporter

Residents of the federal capital are all set to enjoy themselves historic, monumental and largest ever week-long ‘Food Fiesta’ for local and foreign visiting guests at a local shopping mall (Safa Gold) in cozy milieu on March 27-30, 2018.

‘Safa Food Fiesta’ is offering variety of food ranging from local, Chinese, continental and other western foodies. In addition, Mall’s food court offer special breakfast on 24th and 25th with multiple options. During the festival, food coupons of worth Rs 200,000 will also be distributed among dignified visitors.

Live music to lure the coziness will be played throughout the festival. Safa Gold is the second largest shopping mall in the town situated in some busiest F-7 Markaz where large number of locals and other foreigners visit daily for shopping and other entertainments.